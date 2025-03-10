Elon says DOGE needs twice as many people to tell others they have too many people

The world's richest toddler is fighting bureaucratic bloat by doubling his anti-bloat department.

Elon Musk, who's currently watching his car company's stock perform its best impression of a Cybertruck sliding down a hill, revealed on Fox Business that his DOGE goon squad might soon balloon from 100 to 200 employees.

It's the same logic that gave us "free speech absolutism" right before banning journalists who hurt his feelings.

Because when you're a billionaire with the temperament of a toddler, rules about practicing what you preach only apply to the essential civil servants you just laid off.

