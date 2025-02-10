USAID and State Department cuts are impacting organizations that help prevent child exploitation and human trafficking worldwide.

It is odd how often the MAGAs cast about child trafficking accusations, but it is their heroes who constantly seem to be letting them down. DOGE's programs almost seem targetted, odd huh? Children are less safe due to Elon Musk.

As Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has ravaged its way though the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), cutting its workforce from 10,000 to just 300, hundreds of organizations providing vital safety services have been upended. Multiple children's safety groups—including those fighting online child sexual abuse and exploitation—say their efforts have been severely hamstrung…

…As USAID funding was withdrawn over the past week, Mulop says her organization had just started helping around 25 newly identified victims of human trafficking—all of them aged under 17. The group was taken to a support shelter run by another organization. "When we bring them there, USAID was ready to help. A few hours later they cancel," Mulop says. "There's no food, no nothing that we can provide to them," she adds.

While the USAID cuts have been immediate, global child protection projects have also faced a funding pause from the State Department. This foreign aid "pause," issued by the Trump administration, is set to last for at least 90 days. USAID did not respond to WIRED's request for comment. The State Department had not provided a comment by time of publication.