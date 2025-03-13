Likelihood of Alaska's Mount Spurr volcano erupting increases

The US Geological Survey has issued a hazard notification that increased "unrest" at the volcano indicates big things are coming.

Mount Spurr volcano is eighty-one miles from Anchorage, Alaska. Researchers at the Alaska Volcano Observatory report increased gas levels, earthquakes, surface temperatures, and swelling, all of which indicate that an eruption is becoming increasingly likely.

ALASKA VOLCANO OBSERVATORY DAILY UPDATE

U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, March 13, 2025, 9:56 AM AKDT (Thursday, March 13, 2025, 17:56 UTC)

SPURR (VNUM #313040)

61°17'56" N 152°15'14" W, Summit Elevation 11070 ft (3374 m)

Current Volcano Alert Level: ADVISORY

Current Aviation Color Code: YELLOW Unrest continues at Mount Spurr volcano. Seismicity remains elevated with numerous small, shallow volcanic earthquakes detected beneath the volcano over the past day. Satellite and webcam views were obscured by clouds. Overflights on March 7 and March 11 found significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions from the volcano. See the Information Statement released on March 12 for more details.



AVO continues monitoring activity at Mount Spurr for signals indicating that the volcano is moving closer to an eruption. Based on previous eruptions, changes from current activity in the earthquakes, ground deformation, summit lake conditions, and fumarolic activity would be expected if magma began to move closer to the surface. Therefore, if an eruption occurred, it would be preceded by additional signals allowing warning. The volcano is monitored using local seismic, infrasound, web camera, and GNSS stations along with regional infrasound, lightning networks and satellite data. To view monitoring data and other information about Mount Spurr: https://avo.alaska.edu/volcano/spurr

From Alaska Public Media:

Mount Spurr remained in advisory status Wednesday, but the researchers now predict the most likely outcome of the unrest at the volcano is "one or more explosive events" that could last as long as a few hours and produce ash clouds carried for hundreds of miles. "More often than not, we have explosive eruptions that fragment magma and shoot ash, you know, 50,000 feet into the atmosphere," said Matt Haney, who's in charge of the Alaska Volcano Observatory. Similar eruptions occurred in 1953 and 1992, when roughly a quarter of an inch of ash fell on Southcentral communities. The 1992 eruption resulted in the Anchorage airport closing for 20 hours. Alaska Public Media

