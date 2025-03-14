Defamation lawsuit against Congressperson Nancy Mace to test Speech or Debate clause

Congressperson Nancy Mace certainly shocked the country when she shared her story of abuse on the floor of the House.

Accusing several men of sexual abuse, and the South Carolina Attorney General of failing to prosecute them for it, Mace shared her evidence to the people of the United States from the floor of Congress. Brian Musgrave, one of the accused, filed a defamation suit in South Carolina. This will directly call into question Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution, the "Speech or Debate" clause. In theory, anything a lawmaker does in making law, especially speaking from the floor of Congress, can not be criminally held against them. This has allowed Congresspeople to lie throughout the life of our once great Nation.

Mace said she decided to speak out publicly "because South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson had declined to act upon evidence of abuse that she said she provided," the article read. Wilson claimed Mace's accusations against his office were "categorically false," and claimed he had "no knowledge" of an alleged assault until she took to the House floor. Brian Musgrave, one of the other men Mace named, filed the defamation suit in South Carolina federal court on Friday. According to the article, Musgrave also categorically denied the allegations, "saying he was not present during any alleged events Mace described and did not 'film' or 'incapacitate' anyone — adding she 'and her team destroyed the lives' of Musgrave and his family." The lawsuit seeks "an unspecified award for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury 'sufficient to impress upon the Defendant the seriousness of her conduct and to deter such similar conduct in the future.'" RawStory

Was Nancy Mace's speech done in service of making law? Does the Constitution allow Mace to bring personal vendettas unrelated to the business of Congress just because they have the floor? The law says ANY Speech or Debate, but…

