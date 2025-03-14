Just because GOP leaders (aka MAGA minions) are scared out of their wits to stand up to Presidents Donald Trump and Elon Musk doesn't mean Grok — the tech billionaire's own AI chatbot — is afraid. In fact, when asked on X by software engineer Alex Cole, "Who was better for the economy in the last 30 years, Republicans or Democrats?" Grok didn't hesitate.

"Since WWII, Democrats have outperformed Republicans on the economy," Grok instantly responded. "GDP growth averages 4.23% under Dems vs. 2.36% under GOP. Job creation? 1.7% yearly for Dems, 1.0% for Republicans."

"Also, 9 of the last 10 recessions started under Republican presidents. Data speaks louder than party lines," the sassy bot added for good measure.

And when an election commissioner joined in to egg on the bot, Grok seemed to enjoy putting Trump in his place before concluding, "Data's clear. You decide." From The Independent:

Tennessee Election Commissioner Chris D. Jackson joined in on grilling Grok, asking whether Donald Trump or former President Joe Biden was "the better economic president" in regard to job creation, the nation's GDP, unemployment and the stock market. "Biden added 15.7M jobs, with unemployment dropping to 3.4% — a 53-year low," it replied. "Trump lost 3M jobs by the end, even pre-COVID job growth was slower. GDP growth was close: 2.6% under Trump (2017-2019), 2.3% under Biden (since 2022)." "Stock market?" Grok continued. "S&P gained 11% under Biden, but Trump's era had a bigger Wall Street euphoria. Unemployment spiked to 14.7% in 2020 under Trump — highest ever." The chatbot concluded: "Data's clear, you decide."

Clearly, the problem with Democrats isn't their economic policies as much as it is their messaging — just go ask Grok.

