LIDAR dramatically defeats Tesla, and maps Disney rides (video)

Crunchlabs proves Tesla's camera-only system is inferior to LIDAR, killing several mannequins in the process. Mark Rober also smuggled the LIDAR into Disneyland for some of the most amazing LIDAR mapping I've seen.

Elon Musk's "Anyone relying on LIDAR is doomed" quote is worth remembering. Tesla fails to kill the mannequin child a few times, but wow, this is fun to watch. Unsurprising but I laughed and hollered out loud as mannequins are not spared. Rober sneaking the LIDAR into Disneyland? That is a WHOLE unexpected and AMAZING treat. His Disneyland LIDAR is better than the map the pyramids stuff!

