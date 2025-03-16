See everything. Judge everyone. Answer no one with the Ring Doorbell.

TL;DR: Get the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $119.99 (reg. $149) and take total control of your doorstep.

Gone are the days when people enjoyed answering the door when the doorbell rang. This is a familiar story: someone knocks, and instead of responding like a normal person, you do the slow, stealthy peek through the blinds.

Maybe it's a package, maybe it's a neighbor who "just has a quick question," or maybe it's someone selling something you absolutely do not need. With the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, you don't have to guess anymore. For just $119.99 (reg. $149), you'll get crystal-clear HD+ video, smart alerts, and the power to decide who's worth your time—all from your phone.

This isn't just any doorbell. It's your personal doorman, security guard, and nosy neighbor—all in one. With 1536p HD+ video and a head-to-toe view, you'll see exactly who's there, from their awkward stance to the package you're pretending to be surprised by.

The motion alerts let you know when something's up, whether it's an actual visitor or just another squirrel doing parkour. And with two-way talk, you can respond (or not) without actually opening the door. Not home? No problem. The Ring app lets you check in anytime, anywhere, so you can screen visitors from the comfort of your couch—or while sipping a margarita on vacation.

Sometimes, you just don't feel like talking. That's why Quick Replies let you send a pre-set response when you're too busy (or just avoiding human interaction). Need to tell a delivery driver where to leave your package? Done. Want to pretend you're not home? Easy.

Set-up is fast, wire-free, and frustration-free. Just mount it, connect it to the Ring app, and start running your front door like a VIP entrance.

Don't miss saving 20 percent on the Ring Doorbell Plus while it's still on sale for just $119.99 (reg. $149).

