Chuck Schumer cancels appearances after cratering Democratic party

After failing to present any resistance, congressional Democrats' approval ratings are more than twenty points lower than those of President Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's three planned book tour events scheduled for this week have abruptly been postponed as of Monday morning. ABC

Amid calls for AOC to primary US Senator Chuck Schumer following his failure to fight back against the Republican-controlled government when presented with the opportunity, the politician is canceling his book tour. "Pressing pause" on answering questions about how he plans to fight back. Protests were planned for his events. The one thing Schumer has achieved is a record low opinion of the Democratic party.

"You think these numbers are low? How about this one? Holy Toledo! Voters' views of the Democrats in Congress among all voters, 'disapprove,' 68 percent. And look at the 'approve' number, just 21 percent. Even lower than the Democratic Party at large. This is the lowest on record for Democrats according to Quinnipiac University polling. Enten continued, "You think these numbers are bad? Let's go to this side of the screen. We'll look at how Democratic voters feel," Enten said. "Get this, the plurality of Democratic voters disapprove of Democrats in Congress at 49 percent, and just 40 percent approve. Horrible, horrible, horrible! Oh my goodness gracious, you just can't get worse than these numbers." Anchor John Berman emphasized that the 49 percent disapproval number shows "Democratic voters have turned on Democrats in Congress and the Democratic Party. That's what put the numbers at historic lows." RawStory

