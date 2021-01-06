'Domestic Terrorists' — Sen. Chuck Schumer says Capitol 'thugs' must be prosecuted, compares attack to Pearl Harbor

"These thugs should not succeed," said Senator Chuck Schumer [D-NY] this evening, after a long day of violence and an attempted coup d'etat, on Capitol Hill.
Schumer calls today's siege the "the final terrible, indelible act" of Trump.
This was "President Trump's doing, incited by his lies, his words," Schumer said.
"Those who performed these reprehensible acts cannot be called protesters. No. These were rioters and insurrectionists, goons and thugs….who tried to attack our democracy. They must and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They should be provided no leniency."