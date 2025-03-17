"Give us back the Statue of Liberty" French MEP demands unmerited symbol of freedom's return

A French Member of the European Parliament demanded that the United States return the Statue of Liberty.
The United States no longer represents the values under which the famed Statue of Liberty was gifted to it, and French MEP Raphael Glucksmann has demanded its return:
"We're going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: 'Give us back the Statue of Liberty,'" he told cheering supporters.
"'We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,'" he added.France24
Glucksmann also invited an American brain drain, encouraging the United States best and brightest to flee to France.
"The second thing we're going to say to the Americans is: 'if you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world's leading power, then we're going to welcome them,'" continued Glucksmann.