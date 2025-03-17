"Give us back the Statue of Liberty" French MEP demands unmerited symbol of freedom's return

A French Member of the European Parliament demanded that the United States return the Statue of Liberty.

The United States no longer represents the values under which the famed Statue of Liberty was gifted to it, and French MEP Raphael Glucksmann has demanded its return:

"We're going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: 'Give us back the Statue of Liberty,'" he told cheering supporters. "'We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,'" he added. France24

Glucksmann also invited an American brain drain, encouraging the United States best and brightest to flee to France.