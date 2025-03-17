Save more fancy dinner pictures with 2TB of cloud storage under $90

TL;DR: Securely store your files and documents with lifetime access to 2TB cloud storage from FileJump for one payment of $89.

We get it, who doesn't love to take a snapshot of their fancy appetizer? Or a five-minute video of your nephew riding his trike with a bucket on his head? But all of these files add up and overwhelm the storage on your phone or laptop. Get all the space you need to save photos of that great dinner from a vacation five years ago, fun family videos, and work presentations when you get secure, lifetime access to 2TB of cloud storage from FileJump for just $89 (reg. $467).

No recurring fees

With FileJump, you pay once and never have to worry about access again. Sure, plenty of cloud storage plans charge you just a few bucks a month to stash files in the cloud. But these recurring fees are something you have to remember to budget for. And after a few years, they almost certainly surpass $89. Beat inflation by paying once now.

Unlike many competitors, your one-time payment gives you unlimited access to your file storage. There are no downloads or transfer speed limits.

A UI designed for U

FileJump's drag-and-drop UI is the easiest way to upload files to the cloud. Open FileJump in Firefox or Chrome. Open your saved files. Click on the file name you want to save and drag it to the open FileJump page. That's it. Your document or file is now secured in the cloud.

Once it's there, effortlessly share files or whole folders with links. Create free accounts for clients or team members to grant access to view or collaborate on the files.

Preview any of your stored files without downloading them directly in FileJump. It's easy to check that each file has been saved, synced, and secured behind 256-bit AES end-to-end encryption so that you can feel confident you've got the correct version of your file securely stored on the FileJump servers.

Secure your files, make space on your devices, and save more culinary memories when you get lifetime access to FileJump's 2TB storage for just $89.

FileJump 2TB Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $89

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.