560lb Twitter logo removed from company HQ is up for auction

Twitter's logo used to be a big blue bird, and two 12-foot dimensional models of it were installed on the company's building in San Francisco. Removed and sold when the company was bought by Elon Musk, one of the 560-pound signs is up for auction again. It is in "fine condition," according to the listing.

Massive original Twitter, Inc. 'bird logo' fascia sign formerly mounted to the side of the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California. This iconic sign, which approximately measures 145˝ x 105˝ x 20˝ and weighs roughly 560 lbs, was one of two large logo signs secured to the exterior of Twitter headquarters; this offered sign was mounted on the southeast side of the building facing Jessie Street, whereas the other sign was positioned to face southwest and overlook 10th Street. In fine condition.



This sign was one of the highlights of Elon Musk's September 2023 auction, 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!,' which he announced after officially changing the company's name from Twitter to X in July 2023. Nicknamed 'Larry' after Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, the standalone Twitter bird logo served as the company's insignia from 2012 to 2023, an 11-year span representing Twitter's most popular and influential period. Although Twitter and its light blue bird have since retired, the symbol remains an icon of tech and social media history, an instantly recognizable emblem in the same league as Nike or Apple Computer.

Engadget reports that the earlier price wasn't disclosed. It'll obviously go for big money, though, as a smaller one went for $100k.