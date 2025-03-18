The famed crooked house of Windsor is now a cafe bar and bottle shop

Did you know that in Windsor, London, you could get a cup of coffee in a crooked house? At Windsor's Crooked House, you can enjoy some wonky historic architecture while sipping on a beverage at a bar called "The Shambles", which is what the house is used for nowadays. Although this building stands at a slant, it's completely sturdy, and has been around since 1687.

The house wasn't always crooked, though. The house was originally built in 1592 and initially served as a butcher's shop. The building's unique slant is the result of its reconstruction in 1687. After a land dispute, the town council in Windsor was ordered to rebuild the house quickly. Unseasoned green oak wood was used in a rush. As the wood dried, the structure buckled and became tilted in a way that is stable but wonky looking.

The crooked house of Windsor before its latest renovation.

Once looked at as a mistake, the house is now loved for its iconic-tilt. Recognized for its historical and architectural significance, the Crooked House is Grade II listed, ensuring its preservation for future generations. Sometimes, a mistake can lead to a wonderful thing.

The video embedded below was posted 3 years ago, before its current renovation.

