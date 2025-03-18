Lanhsa flight crashes near Honduras, killing at least 12 people

A Lanhsa Airlines plane crashed into the Carribean sea near Honduras yesterday, killing at least 12 of the 18 people on board. Popular Honduran musician Aurelio Martinez was among the dead.

The domestic night flight, headed to the Honduran mainland from the island of Roatan, had just taken off when it "made a sharp turn to the right of the runway and fell into the water," according to an aviation official via CBS News.

Survivors were rushed to a local hospital, but their condition isn't known.

"It's been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 meters of rocks and you can't get there while walking or swimming," Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas told Reuters, via CBS. "The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility."

Dramatic footage below, released by the police and posted by CNN-News18, shows officers and other rescuers during the chaotic scene last night.

