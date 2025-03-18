SNL's 50th celebration sees COVID-19 spread among cast and guests

What should have been a good laugh turned into a super spreader event.

Many of the funniest people in comedy were exposed to and came down with COVID-19, proving the pandemic is still out there doing its work, and it doesn't take a day or night off for a good time. Tina Fey, Colin Jost, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph, and more have reported being sick. Amy Poehler seems to have worked with many of the sick but avoided it:

Short's COVID diagnosis was first shared by Steve Martin in the days after the SNL50 weekend, who also revealed that Maya Rudolph had gotten it. ("She did NOT come to the show with it," he later clarified.)

COVID also sidelined Chloe Fineman, forcing her to miss an SNL episode for the first time. (Laraine Newman also fell ill after the special—but she suffered the flu rather than COVID.

But they weren't the only ones to fall ill following the special.

"Not only do I know that everyone got it," Poehler confirmed to Short before revealing a couple other folks who caught the virus: Tina Fey and Colin Jost.

"So did Amy Schumer, Meryl [Streep], [and] Mike Myers," Short added.