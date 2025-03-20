Police arrest "highway phantom" for secretly causing crashes just to offer help to victims

Police in Bennington, Nebraska finally arrested the "highway phantom" suspected of causing crashes and then offering to help the victims. Spencer Rademacker, 23, allegedly put a coffee table, chair, and a child's bicycle in the middle of Highway 36 at night. When the drivers hit the objects and pulled over, Rademacker reportedly offered to call emergency services.

As for what may have been behind the young man's alleged actions, Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson attributed his motivation to an unsettling form of voyeurism akin to that of an arsonist. "We assume that he likes to watch the accidents. Be the first one on the scene to render aid and to see the first responders respond," the officer explained, noting that the debris left on the highway "almost got someone killed and it could have gotten multiple people killed." The Nebraska highway phantom case is not an isolated phenomenon as an eerily similar case occurred in Massachusetts in the summer of 2023 wherein a man was arrested for allegedly placing boulders in a road so that he could watch cars crash into them.

Authorities have charged Rademacker with felony criminal mischief and attempted first-degree assault.

