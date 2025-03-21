This drop-proof Chromebook is perfect for klutzes, and now it's just $59.99

TL;DR: Save 81% on this durable and dependable Lenovo Chromebook and make it yours for just $59.99 (reg. $328) for a limited time.

Fancy yourself a clumsy person? If you're somewhat of a butterfingers, buying electronics can be an extra stressful task. After all, you don't want to shell out a small fortune for a laptop that could potentially break.

Fortunately, there are now laptops that are klutz-proof. Like this Lenovo Chromebook, and thank goodness it's durable because this price is so shocking you could drop it. This drop-resistant, ChromeOS-equipped Lenovo Chromebook is a perfect model for casual laptop users and now it's just $59.99.

This versatile laptop lets you tackle tasks for under $60

This Lenovo Chromebook may come with a low price, but it's still packed with plenty of perks and helpful features to get you through the day. And, perhaps most importantly, it's been constructed to be wonderful for clumsy people.

It's got a tough build with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and mechanically anchored keys, making it able to withstand falls from up to 29.5" (the size of a typical desk)… a great feature for younger users and klutzy folk.

It even has a spill-resistant keyboard that's also been designed to be comfortable when you're logging long hours.

The 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display helps reduce eye strain, so you can answer emails or write school papers safely. And you'll be able to tackle it all with Chrome OS, which lets you seamlessly run apps you need from the Google Play and Chrome Web Store.

You're bound to be impressed by both the low 2.68-pound weight and the lengthy 10-hour battery life that supports a full work or school day. It's also powered by a MediaTek MT8173C Quad-Core processor, which lets you multitask effortlessly.

This low price is thanks to the model's grade A refurbished rating, which means it will arrive at your doorstep in near-mint condition with virtually no signs of use.

Act fast to secure your Lenovo Chromebook for just $59.99 (reg. $328) right here for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.