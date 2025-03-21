Trump forces a lawfirm to bend the knee

Convicted felon #47 took his revenge on a law firm that represented a class action suit against J6 morons and had a partner Donald does not like.

An executive order essentially destroying a law firm co-President Donald Trump does not like has been rescinded. The firm has agreed to revise its hiring practices away from anything resembling "DEI" and will commit to $40 million dollars in legal support to the President's "initiatives." Welcome back quid pro quo!

The White House rescinded the order on Thursday after a meeting between Trump and Brad Karp, the chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton. In a post on Truth Social, the president said the firm had agreed to a series of concessions, including the promise to provide "the equivalent of $40 million in pro bono legal services over the course of President Trump's term to support the Administration's initiatives". It added that Paul Weiss would commit to "merit-based" hiring and promotion, and "will not adopt, use, or pursue any DEI policies". Trump's order last week had cancelled contracts with the firms citing Trump's orders to wipe out any initiatives aimed at Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) within the federal government. The Truth Social post also included a statement from Mr Karp, who said: "We are gratified that the President has agreed to withdraw the Executive Order concerning Paul, Weiss. We look forward to an engaged and constructive relationship with the President and his Administration." BBC

Previously:

• Biden: I will not pardon Trump