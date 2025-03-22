The Fish Inn: A quirky roadside attraction in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with a fish-shaped design and unique traditions

The Fish Inn was a roadside attraction in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, that caught people's attention due to its fish-shaped design. The restaurant was built to look like a giant fish with a mouth-entrance, shiny scales, and cartoon eyes. How could one resist stopping here for lunch while driving by?

From The Fish Inn: "While it served fish dishes, the Fish Inn wasn't limited to seafood. Over the years, it became known for its adult beverages, burgers, and live music, including performances by the Normal Fishing Tackle Band. It was once recognized by Road and Track magazine as one of the best road bars in America, drawing in both locals and travelers. A unique tradition involved customers tacking dollar bills to the ceiling, a custom that started when a customer proposed to his girlfriend on a dollar bill—she wrote "yes" on it, and the tradition grew from there ".

This wonderful photo of the Fish Inn was taken by photographer John Margolies. Sadly the Fish Inn came to an end in 1996. This was an end of an era in Coeur d'Alene's history, but its legacy lives on in photographs and memories.

