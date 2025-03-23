Meet Karumbi, the world's shortest goat

The world record for the shortest living goat goes to an adorable little guy named Karumbi. Karumbi is the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to short goats, and stands only 1 ft 3 in. This was verified in Kerala, India, where Karumbi resides, on 18 January 2025.

Karumbi is a Canadian Pygmy Goat who belongs to a loving owner named Peter. Peter didn't realize his goat was the world's tiniest until someone came over and pointed out how unusually short Karumbi was. Karumbi is now pregnant with a baby goat, who I'm sure will be just as adorable.

Pygmy goats are known to be incredibly friendly, and love to interact with people and other animals. Knowing this only adds to their cuteness levels. They're known for being playful and curious, and can live up to 15 years. I need to cuddle a pygmy goat, asap!



