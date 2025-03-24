Apple-1 sells for $375,000

Nearly half a century old and one of the few that existed to begin with, the "Bayville" Apple-1 computer sold for $375,000. Juli Clover writes that it has a handwritten serial number that was likely penned by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
The Apple-1 was sold alongside many other Apple-related items as part of a "Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution" auction event. A 1976 Apple Computer check signed by Steve Jobs sold for $112,054, and a sealed, first-generation 4GB iPhone sold for $87,514.
Not a record-breaking sum, but someone's happy!
