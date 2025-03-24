Trump bashes Democratic Gov. Polis over "bad" portrait of himself — even though Republicans commissioned it in 2018

A rabid Donald Trump unleashed his fury at Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last night for allowing a "bad picture" of himself to hang in the state Capitol — even though the portrait was commissioned by Republicans in 2018, before the governor took office.

The "bad picture…in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," the vain president hollered on Truth Social, unhappy with the very normal, if not mundane, rendition of Trump. "The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst."

Trump then ordered "the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis…to take it down," before scolding the Democrat for allowing the portrait to be made in the first place — in 2018, the year before he took office. "He should be ashamed of himself!"

In a humorous response, the governor's office was pleasantly surprised, unaccustomed to such interest in its artwork by a U.S. president. "Gov. Polis was surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork," it said in a statement, via The Hill. "We appreciate the President and everyone's interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience."

But joking aside, for a rising tyrant who flaunts his mug shot to prove he's a thug, you can see why the "neutral" portrait, as its artist Sarah Boardman described it, is not up to snuff.

From The Independent:

Colorado Republicans raised over $10,000 to commission the portrait by artist Sarah Boardman, which was unveiled in 2019 during the president's first term. Earlier that year, a political activist had snuck into the State Capitol with help from an advisor to Colorado's Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran. A large painting of Russian President Vladimir Putin was erected where Trump's portrait was meant to hang. It came after Republicans reportedly could not raise the funds required to commission the picture of Trump. After the stunt, Kevin Grantham, a Republican who served as president of the Colorado Senate, raised more than $10,000 through GoFundMe for the portrait.

