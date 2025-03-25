NYC's Museum of Nostalgia is a retro wonderland

The Museum of Nostalgia is a special place in Queens, NYC, where you can soak up the joy and wonder of beloved toys, media, and ephemera from the past. This destination is part toy shop and part museum. I love retro toys, and this looks like an exciting place for both kids and adults. I wish I was in NYC right now so I could visit!

From the Museum of Nostalgia website: "We are toy collectors living in a small New York City Apartment. Phebe is obsessed with Masters of the Universe. Jeff's favorite toy line is anything to do with Transformers. We collect all types of toys and vintage stuff, especially from the 70's, 80's, and beyond.

Whenever people come over, they're in awe of our collection. We wanted to find a way to share our collection and interests with the public (and make space in our crowded apartment)! Thus, the Museum of Nostalgia. "

