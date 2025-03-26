MAGApocalypse: Judge Boasberg assigned "Signal Gate" lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in response to Trump cabinet members' spine-chilling abandonment of federal record-keeping rules has been assigned to the same judge that MAGAs are riled at.

MAGA Mike has threatened a constitutional crisis and to defund a co-equal branch of government for ruling against Trump. Trump, Co-President Musk, and their minion are just screaming for impeachment. Chief Justice Roberts felt he had to issue a proclamation that appeals were still viable when disagreeing with a judge's ruling. All of this is fallout from Judge Boasberg slowing down Trump's illegal deportation of people who were perhaps declared gang members out of convenience.

Overnight, watchdog group American Oversight filed a lawsuit against Trump Officials including Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and John Ratcliffe—alleging that their use of the encrypted messaging app Signal to conduct official business constitutes a violation of the Federal Records Act. The case, already being dubbed "Signalgate," raises urgent questions about transparency, accountability, and the integrity of federal record-keeping in the digital age. This morning, we learned that the text messages sent in the Signal group chat were in fact classified. … This morning, we learned that none other than Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has been assigned to the case. Republicans, including Donald Trump himself, have recently called for his impeachment, citing his handling of the Alien Enemies Act case. MTN

A reminder to people calling this "Signal Gate:" The Watergate is a hotel. Adding -gate to a scandle is kinda silly.

