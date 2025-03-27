Feisty 106-year Texan speaks out against ageism at airports: "I know what's going on!" (video)

Cretora Biggerstaff is a sharp 106-year-young passenger from Houston who travels to Florida twice a year with her daughter — but says the airlines flag her every time she flies.

"I know what the majority of people think, 'Oh, she's 106, she's probably…in a wheelchair, doesn't know what she's doing," the vibrant centenarian told Fox 26 Houston. "Well I've got news for them. I know exactly what I'm doing!"

"I've got a brain, I know what's going on," she added, explaining that she's sure airline computer systems are set to only 100 years-old, and that they need to be updated so that travelers up to 120 years of age can fly without getting harassed. And to push this idea along, Biggerstaff and her friend have written letters to the CEOs of United and Delta airlines, asking them to reset their systems.

She wants to fly to Italy, after all, "if I ever win the lottery," she said. And, "if I can get the airlines to realize I'm not some st*pid old lady." (See clip below.)

Previously: 88-year-old woman survived being lost in the woods by drinking rainwater and befriending a fox

