88-year-old woman survived being lost in the woods by drinking rainwater and befriending a fox

Giuseppina Bardelli, 88, was foraging for mushrooms near her Italian village of Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca when she realized she was lost. Disoriented, she fell, breaking ribs and tearing a lung. Her son who was with her on the hike until they got separated called authorities who launched a search-and-rescue operation. Four days later, they found Bardelli.

"She drank rainwater that she found in puddles," her other son Roberto said. "At night she slept under trees, using vegetation to cover herself."

She found comfort in a friendship she developed with a fox.

"The fox approached her several times. They sort of became friends. And every evening she recited the rosary. She knew that every day could be her last."



Bardelli is currently recovering in a hospital. No word on, um, what the fox said.

(MSN)

