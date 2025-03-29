Mission cocktails donate 5% to charity

I was recently gifted an assorted box of Mission Cocktails. I was happy when I opened the box and read about the company, because I found out that Mission Cocktails donates 5% of its profits from each bottle to charity. If you look on their website, you can see how many meals they've funded in the upper righthand corner. Right now, that number is at 100,414 meals. I like supporting brands that donate to important causes, and it's a bonus that the cocktails taste amazing.

The box I received came with all of the different Mission Cocktails. You can get this on their website, or choose a smaller assortment. The boxI received includes the Margarita, Mai tai, Cosmopolitan, Manhattan and Old Fashion. I love how some of the cocktails aren't very sweet, and even the sweeter flavors (the Margarita, Mai Tai, and Cosmopolitan don't over-do it.

I'm a big coffee lover, and my favorite has to be the espresso martini. It's only mildly sweet with a caramel aftertaste, and the caffeine in this one definitely gives it an extra kick. I'm a big fan of the old fashioned as well, which was quite strong and not very sweet at all. I've sampled each cocktail this past week, and they're all great. I'm planning on saving the rest of the Margarita, Mai Tai, and Cosmopolitan for an upcoming pool party, where I know they'll be devoured.

From the Mission Cocktails website: "We believe in placing just as much care in one another as we do the cocktails we craft. So a classic drink with the best ingredients doesn't just taste good, it does good. Mission gives cocktail lovers the quality they deserve while satisfying their craving for purpose. Where big taste meets big hearts, and authentic spirits are public-spirited. From the locally-sourced Californian ingredients and carefully chosen suppliers and partners, to the 5% of proceeds that gets poured right back into the communities they came from. To the ones who like to give back while they throw one back, welcome to the Mission."

