Handmade Trinitron-style retro monitors

I often find myself lingering over an auction or markeplace listing for a boxy little Trinitron CRT, the kind that looks like it should be stacked on the wall in a 1980s TV studio, only to snap out of the craziness of paying hundreds of dollars for a long-abused 10-inch monitor that might not even work. Enter the Slim PVM PRO, a handcrafted 9.7" display in the same style, accompanied by several even-smaller models. It even has the logo "RETRO" in Clarenden, a la Sony.

If you're looking for the highest resolution, best audio, and most refined handcrafted Retroldtech monitor, this is it. The Slim PVM PRO brings a stunning 2048×1536 IPS display, front-facing controls, deep bass-reflex stereo sound, and fully adjustable audio tuning, all wrapped in a handcrafted, collector-grade enclosure built with precision. For those who demand the absolute best in a compact retro gaming monitor, the Slim PVM PRO is made for you. Each unit is handmade from start to finish, ensuring that no two are ever exactly alike.

They are expensive and there's a waiting list! But these are very polished designs and they're brand new. An alternative would be to get a broken Trinitron (or similar) and dial in new guts depending on your level of DIY skills. A basic 9.7 inch 2048×1536 (i.e. 4:3 aspect ratio) IPS display is only $100 but as with the Slim PVM, you're not getting those CRT blacks ("I wish there were parts somewhere to make a CRT version but I've got to work with the tech available in 2025.") There are small 4:3 OLEDs now, but the prices are astronomical everywhere except AliExpress.