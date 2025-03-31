Drunk-driving NJ mayor stumbles out of car with toddler in tow, seen in bodycam video

The New Jersey mayor who was arrested on March 17 for drunk driving while shuttling her toddler home from preschool stumbles out of her car, as seen in new police bodycam footage. "Go in the house, Buddy," she tells her son as police begin to question her.

When asked how her sideview mirror was destroyed, Gina LaPlaca, a Democrat, nonchalantly comments, "That's not good," before shrugging, "I don't know." But once the Lumberton mayor is handcuffed after an unsuccessful sobriety test, she breaks into tears. (See video below, posted by TMZ.)

The mayor later admitted to police that she had been drinking before she went to collect her son from daycare, according to court documents seen by The Philadelphia Inquirer. In a statement posted on social media, her husband Jason Carty, who is a firefighter and political activist, claimed his wife had been grappling with addiction and is now getting the treatment she needs. The incident came after a spat LaPlaca was involved in on March 5 in her other role as the Neptune Township business administrator – a job she has since resigned from, citing a "changing political environment," reports the Asbury Park Press. — The Independent

