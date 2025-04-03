Bichon Frise Lufy has likely found his furever home

An adorable Bichon Frise doggo named Lufy, who became a viral obsession after he was recently featured on the social media account of the Sahara Kennel Rescue—an animal rescue shelter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates—has now entered a trial adoption process and may have found his furever home!

Lufy, who is just a few months shy of two years old, is partially paralyzed, and uses a wheelchair for mobility. That doesn't stop him from also being the cutest dog you've ever seen, with a fluffy coat, sweet eyes, and the most ridiculously silly smile.

USA Today provides more details about his trial adoption:

If the trial goes well, the family will finalize the adoption. "We are so grateful for the outpour of love that Lufy has received," Sahara Kennel Rescue shared in a social media post. "We hope all this attention helps our rescues find their forever homes, where they can live happily as part of the family."

This portrait of Lufy by Olan Meows Retro Pet Portraits is currently giving me life (seriously, click through to see it, you will NOT be disappointed). You can get it on a t-shirt for $30.00 from Olan Meows, and 50% of all profits will be donated to an animal rescue in Sahara Kennel Rescue's name. Please don't tell my son, but I think I've found his birthday present.

Congrats to Lufy and his new family! And to the new fam: Please, oh, please start a social media account for Lufy. I NEED to see more photos and videos of this absolute angel.