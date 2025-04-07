Blondie's longtime drummer Clem Burke, who powered the band's punk-pop sound for nearly 50, died April 7, 2025, at age 70 of cancer.

Burke's journey from Bayonne, New Jersey cover bands to new wave stardom began when Debbie Harry and Chris Stein recruited him for Blondie in 1975. His dynamic drumming style, influenced by legends like Keith Moon and Ringo Starr, helped define the band's sound across eleven studio albums. When Blondie considered breaking up after losing their bassist, it was Burke who kept them together by bringing in his friend Gary Valentine

Burke's versatility made him a sought-after collaborator, playing with artists ranging from Bob Dylan to the Ramones (where he briefly performed as "Elvis Ramone"). As a founding member of supergroups like The Empty Hearts and The International Swingers, he remained active until his death.

In 2008, Burke's drumming abilities became the subject of serious scientific inquiry. An 8-year study by British universities analyzed the physical demands of his performances — 90-minute sets at 100 concerts annually. The research led to the founding of the Clem Burke Drumming Project to study drumming's health benefits, and earned him an honorary doctorate from the University of Gloucestershire. "Rock drummers are now considered athletes," Burke told the BBC in 2008 about the scientific recognition of his craft. "It's just that we're musicians too."

