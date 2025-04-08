Vance doubles down on false 40% Social Security fraud claim — he's only off by a factor of 16,0000

As reported in The Washington Post, our esteemed Hillbilly Whisperer vice president is still pushing the lie that 40% of phone calls to Social Security are fraudulent.

The reality? Just 0.0025% of Social Security benefits involve direct-deposit fraud via phone calls. It's like claiming half your neighborhood is on fire when actually, someone lit a match three blocks away.

When confronted with these pesky "facts," Team Vance responded by yelling "LOOK OVER THERE!" — a classic move from the administration's "When In Doubt, Deflect" playbook.

Here's what Vance press secretary Taylor Van Kirk said to the Post in a statement:

"Instead of investigating the tremendous waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government that the DOGE team has been valiantly uncovering, the left-wing media would prefer to try to smear the Administration and the DOGE team's work protecting seniors from scammers and preserving Social Security payments for current and future beneficiaries."

As Glenn Kessler writes in the Post, "In the lexicon of the second Trump administration, 'fraud' often translates to "programs we dislike."

There's little doubt that Vance was always a smarmy little creep, but you have to wonder how much he despises himself for having to brazenly lie just to be near Trump's unctuous, toxic power.

