Watch: Bobcat snatches turkey mid-air in incredible, award-winning video

A poor turkey had no idea its final seconds were numbered when it decided to launch into flight.

But a quick bobcat knew exactly what would happen next when it leaped high into the sky and snatched his feathered snack mid-air. And a trail cam video caught the astonishing scene, making for some incredible footage.

So incredible, in fact, that it deservedly won the 2025 Trailcampro Video Contest.

(See video here here, posted by trailcampro.)

Via Outdoors

Previously: Lynx poses majestically for a trail camera

