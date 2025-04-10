Restaurant offers "skinny" discounts to customers who fit through narrow gate (video)

At Thailand's Chiang Mai Breakfast World, customers can earn a discount by fitting through a series of narrow gates at the entrance. The discounts range from 5% to 20% depending on which bars you can squeeze between.

"It's just for fun but the discounts are real," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "After the challenge, kick back, relax, and enjoy your well-earned discount with us in our beautiful garden oasis."

Responding to commenters complaining that the gimmick is pure body shaming, the owner of the place posted: "We have 200 – 300 guests every day and 99.9% of them have a lot of fun with our discount system. Maybe just not take everything so seriously and see discrimination in everything?"

Previously, Chiang Mai Breakfast World offered a 10% discount to customers willing to keep their devices in a "mobile phone prison" while eating.

