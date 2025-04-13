Watch Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson bite into a 10-patty burger

A world record was assigned to Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson and her enormous maw. In a video called I Have the World's Largest Mouth!, we get to see Robinson's unique talents, which range from eating huge portions at once to fitting an entire baseball in her mouth. Zellman's mouth doesn't look unusually large when she's talking, but she can open it vertically at a shocking size.

The video starts off with Robinson showing how she can bite into burgers. She starts out with a double, and works her way all the way up to a burger with 10 patties. She can completely fit her mouth over it.

There's times when I get frustrated that I can't bite into a big sandwich or burger properly because it's too tall. I end up having to cut it up, and it takes some of the fun out of it. I wish I could have Robinson's special talent during moments like those.

