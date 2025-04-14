Alert circle: San Diego Zoo elephants show off their earthquake defense superpowers

Watch this incredible footage of a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park creating an "alert circle" during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday morning in southern California. The footage was posted on the Park's Instagram, with the following explanation:

Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed what is known as an "alert circle" during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning. This behavior, demonstrated here by Ndlula, Zuli, Mkhaya, Umngani, and Khosi, is a natural response to perceived threats that helps protect younger elephants and the herd as a whole.

NBC San Diego quotes experts from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, who explained that elephants instinctively form circles to protect the young and vulnerable, along with the rest of the herd, from threats, ""Elephants have the ability to feel sound through their feet," The SDZWA said. "This video demonstrates the strong social family structure in elephant herds."

The Park also noted that the elephants (and Park staff!) are all safe, and, when the earthquake was over, the elephants went back to "business as usual."

NBC San Diego reports that the earthquake struck San Diego County at 10:10 am on Monday, its epicenter was near Julian, and it was felt from Los Angeles to Tijuana.

Follow the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for more animal content.

