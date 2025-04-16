Archaeologists claim IP rights to ancient Roman dodecahedron

Richard Parker of the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, who found Britain's 33rd Roman dodecahedron, feels they own the rights to the device, for which no one knows what it is, and pushed eBay to take down a clearly labeled "replica."

Mr. Parker has learned a bit since the interview from this YouTube video. When he spoke to the BBC, he adopted a minimally more defensible position, but he clearly thinks this dodecahedron with a design no one understands should only be reproduced for the Norton Disney History and Archaeology group's benefit. In the video, Parker is not talking about the photography but about the object itself. The video's host points this out, as he expected Parker to claim the photography as IP, not the dodecahedron made by Romans for reasons Parker can not explain. In his BBC interview, it appears Parker has figured out how indefensible that argument was, and mentions the photography.

"The fact that no one had even sought permission to reuse our photographs is really galling," Mr Parker said. The real dodecahedron, which has baffled experts as to its use, is one of only 33 dodecahedrons found in Britain, and the first to have been discovered in the Midlands. It can often be found on display in museums and Mr Parker said the history group had put a "lot of effort" in to ensure it was "in the public domain". BBC

It is absolutely true that science, especially today, is underfunded, but this? Come on. eBay complied and took the listing down. The artist seems nice and not like some evil raconteur stealing from poor researchers. Time Team would have had someone make a replica to show how it was done.

The seller said he enjoyed making and hand-painting plastic replicas of archaeological finds in his spare time. "I've had it displayed on my table for a few months. I thought someone else might enjoy it, so I listed it for about what it cost me to make," he said. "No one bought it, but it's still pretty, and I'm proud of it. "If the crew would be willing, I can send my replica to them. It would be exciting to have the actual team tell me what I got right and what I got wrong with my hand-painting." BBC

There is nothing illegal about selling a clearly stated replica. This is a great video about what the dodecahedron mystery is all about.