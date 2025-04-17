Stranded hiker clings to cliff in terrifying video

Recently, a hiker found herself stranded on the side of a harrowing cliff along the Pacific Crest Trail in California. The Pacific Crest Trail is known to be the most rugged hiking trail in the USA, so it's not an uncommon place for accidents to happen. Luckily the woman, clinging onto the side of the cliff for dear life, was able to use an SOS button on her hiking gear to call for help.

After an hour of clinging on, rescuers arrived. The video shows one of the rescuers holding onto her with no harness- just a bear hug- as they were lifted into a helicopter and taken to safety. Thank goodness this story has a happy ending. Just watching the video from the comfort of my couch makes my heart race.

From YouTube:

"Heartstopping video showed a woman desperately clinging to the side of a cliff; below her was a steep drop down a canyon. She was a hiker stranded on the Pacific Crest Trail in Riverside, California. It's one of the more rugged hiking trails in America. The hiker managed to send an SOS signal with the emergency device in her gear, and a rescue helicopter crew spotted her. Rescue specialist Jason Beeman was lowered within a few feet of the woman, as she strained to hang on."



