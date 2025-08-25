This terrifyingly tiny elevator in China has a 200-pound limit and barely enough room to stand

This extremely narrow elevator in China looks like a nightmarish experience to ride in. It has a weight limit of 200 pounds. It also looks impossible to bend over inside of if you drop something.

There is no limit on the number of flights of stairs I'd rather walk up in place of riding inside of this harrowing machine. The video says it's the world's smallest elevator. I don't need any proof that this is true, because I can't imagine it would be possible for an adult to fit inside of any elevator smaller than this.

Riding in this elevator looks scary enough, but I can't imagine the panic that would come along with getting stuck on this elevator and having to wait for someone to come and help. I'd probably faint (while standing up, because there would be no other option). This elevator gets a big nope from me.

