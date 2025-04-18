Someone hacked Seattle crosswalk buttons to broadcast fake Jeff Bezos messages about tax dodging

Someone hacked Seattle's crosswalk buttons into tiny speakers of truth, making them spit out messages "from Jeff Bezos" that accidentally said the quiet part loud about wealth inequality.

The digital prankster programmed multiple crosswalks around Amazon's mothership in South Lake Union to deliver a pitch-perfect parody of our favorite space-cowboy billionaire begging peasants not to tax his mountain of gold earned through exploiting workers.

"Please don't tax the rich. Otherwise, all the other billionaires will move to Florida, too," whined the fake Bezos voice, referencing his own tax-dodging relocation to the land of botched plastic surgery and questionable election results.

Seattle's DOT, showing all the humor of Elon Musk trying to be funny, complained about "safety concerns." Nothing's more dangerous than satire targeting billionaire Trump bootlickers.

Meanwhile, Seattle's housing crisis continues unabated, as does the exodus of anyone making less than unicorn-startup money. But at least for one glorious morning, the crosswalk buttons spoke truth to power.

[As reported in KOMO News]

