After paying for silence, Gaiman demands a refund

For a man who made millions writing about supernatural horrors, Neil Gaiman sure seems terrified of mortal women speaking their truth.

As reported in New York Magazine, the Sandman author is demanding $500,000 from Caroline Wallner, a former property caretaker who claims he pressured her for sex in exchange for housing.

Wallner signed Gaiman's hush-money agreement back in 2021, accepting $275,000 to keep quiet about their "encounters." Now fantasy's favorite feminist ally wants that money back, plus $50,000 for each time she's dared to speak publicly about her experience.

Her attorney Vincent White noted that most allegedly abusive men avoid suing their accusers because it looks, you know, super guilty.

Gaiman's spokesperson insists Wallner's claims are "completely meritless." Unlike, say, demanding half a million dollars from someone who already felt pressured into trading sexual favors for basic housing security.

Turns out the master of horror stories really doesn't like it when women tell their own.

