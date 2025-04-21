Watch: Fire on Delta flight forces 294 travelers to evacuate in Orlando (video)

Another week, another airplane fire — this time, on a Delta Air Lines flight, about to take off this morning from Orlando International Airport.

Footage circulating online shows 282 passengers and 12 crew members — trying to get to Atlanta — evacuating in Florida via emergency slides as smoke and orange flames shoot up from the engine of the plane. (See video below, posted by Art Candee.)

From The New York Times: The Federal Aviation Administration said that Flight 1213, which was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, was leaving a gate around 11:15 a.m. when an engine caught fire. There were no reports of injuries. "We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience," Delta said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible."

Last week, it was a United Airlines plane that caught fire midair, right after takeoff, due to a bird, er, rabbit strike. It's not clear what started today's fire, but the FAA says an investigation is on the way.