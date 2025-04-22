Florida man attacks 11-year-old girl, blames her on egging house (video)

A Florida man was arrested after he pinned down an 11-year-old girl on Saturday, accusing her of egging his house.

Although the child insisted she had nothing to do with the vandalism, 43-year-old Marius Mutu grabbed the girl and pushed her to the ground. "I wasn't doing anything, I swear to god!" she screamed, which was caught on video by a bystander, who watched the attack from a window above. "Help me! Help me!" (See video below, posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)

"I'm recording, call 9-1-1," a woman's voice said in the video, before she shouted to the girl's attacker, "Get off of her!"

Finally, another man intervened running over, shouting, "Hey, get your hands off of her." Then the video abruptly ended.

Mutu, a city worker in Tampa, later tried to justify his assault, telling police he had been repeatedly egged over the course of a couple of days. So, when he saw a pre-teen walking by, he decided to take matters in his own hands — literally, that is, by chase her down and manhandling her to the ground.

The gentleman was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for battery and false imprisonment.

From 10 Tampa Bay Mutu said he just wanted to take a picture of the girl and share with apartment managers, officials said. Mutu was arrested and released after he was booked on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment. "This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it's reprehensible. The safety of our children is non-negotiable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands. We remain committed to protecting our children and ensuring those who harm them are held fully accountable." … The city confirmed that Mutu started his job as a parking enforcement specialist last week, with an annual salary of $42,078,40. "He is currently suspended while the situation is under review," according to a city spokesperson.

🚨𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱🚨#teamHCSO arrested Marius Mutu, 43, for attacking an 11-year-old girl.



On April 19, 2025, at 12:05p.m., deputies responded to Allison Park Place in Tampa after receiving reports of a man assaulting a child. Mutu told… pic.twitter.com/Ycr16FY8OE — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 21, 2025

Previously: Florida man shoots at delivery drivers who mistakenly went up his driveway

