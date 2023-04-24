Florida man shoots at delivery drivers who mistakenly went up his driveway

A homeowner in Florida fired shots at delivery drivers who mistakenly entered his driveway, reports the Associated Press–the latest in a series of unhinged gun attacks on unexpected visitors. This being Florida, local police exonerated him without ado, despite the bullet holes in the victim's car.

Davie police declined to comment Sunday, but released the lead detective's report. He wrote that without any video, he couldn't determine if either the shooter or couple committed a crime. "Each party appeared justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived," the report concluded. The shooting happened on an unlit street in a semi-rural neighborhood at a home sitting on two-acres.

However did they prove crimes before the age of inexpensive cameras?