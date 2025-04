In addition to being hilarious, this Honest Trailers offers Val Kilmer a nice hat tip.

Val Kilmer's performance established Tombstone as a favorite western; the trailer reminds us that nearly everyone else was wooden. This film stands the test of time, and is as much fun to watch now as it was when it was released. I recall a Costner Earp movie being released around the same time, which has almost disappeared.

