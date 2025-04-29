Trial begins for men accused of chopping down famous tree in England

The tree at Sycamore Gap is one of England's most famous, a frequent star of movies (including Prince of Thieves) and one of the tourist attractions along Hadrian's Wall. It was illegally felled in 2023, allegedly by two men in an act of vandalism that prompted nationwide fury. Their trial began this week at Newcastle Crown Court.

Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, both experienced fellers, were soon tracked down and charged with causing nearly $1m worth of damage to the tree and $1,144 in damage to Hadrian's Wall. The sycamore lives, but is coppiced and unlikely to recover its previous stature for 150 years.

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC accused the men of embarking on a "moronic mission" to commit "mindless vandalism," the BBC reports. They even kept the missing wedge of the tree as a "trophy", according to the prosecution, but both deny the counts of criminal damage.

Footage appearing to show the moment of the felling was recorded on Mr Graham's phone while his Range Rover and mobile were also detected travelling to and from the remote site.

The defense—the video doesn't prove who actually cut the tree down and who filmed it—is the kind described often as "getting off on a technicality."