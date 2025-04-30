82 year-old grandmother smashes abdominal plank record

After caring for her husband for years before his death, 82-year-old Sarah Blackman needed to do something for herself. She decided to work on her fitness and hired a personal trainer to help her. Now she holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to hold an abdominal plank.

The incredibly fit grandmother only needed to hold the plank for three minutes to wrest the title from the previous record-holder. Even though time beyond the three-minute mark is not part of the official record, she was determined to beat her predecessor's time as well. She held a perfect plank for five minutes and twenty seconds, which is impressive at any age. The previous record holder held a plank for four minutes and twenty seconds at the age of 80.

Blackman credits her grandchildren, her trainer, and Lionel Richie for her success. Her desire to play with her grandchildren inspired her to focus on getting in shape, and Lionel Richie's "Endless Love," which is four minutes and forty seconds long, served as her pump-up song and plank timer.

