7,000 daily steps reduce disease risk by 47%, new study finds

Walking 7,000 steps daily — not the often-cited 10,000 — can significantly reduce risks of heart disease, cancer, and dementia, new research reveals.

An analysis of 57 studies found that people who walk 7,000 steps per day reduce their risk of death from any cause by 47% compared to those who walk only 2,000 steps, as reported in The Lancet Public Health. The research challenges the popular 10,000-step target, suggesting a more attainable goal that still delivers substantial health benefits.

The study found that reaching 7,000 daily steps was associated with a 25% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, 37% lower risk of cancer mortality, and 38% reduced risk of dementia. Even modest increases made a difference — people who walked 4,000 steps daily had a 36% lower mortality risk compared to those who walked 2,000 steps.

Lead researcher Borja del Pozo Cruz from Universidad Europea de Madrid points out the significance of these findings: "While the 10,000-step goal is widely known, it lacks a solid evidence base. A target around 7,000 steps is more achievable for many and still provides substantial health benefits." The research team notes that while more steps led to additional benefits, the improvements were less dramatic beyond the 7,000-step mark.

"Every step counts," del Pozo Cruz says. "You don't need to reach 10,000 steps to see improvements — just moving more each day, even from a very low baseline, can reduce your risk of serious health problems."

