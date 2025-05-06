Forest artist built a clay castle that lights up and does water tricks

Today I came across the magnificent sculptural work of artist François Monthoux. Monthoux regularly posts images and videos of an incredible, labyrinth-filled structure he's built on a hillside in the forest.

In a video on Monthoux's YouTube channel, he demonstrates what happens to his sculpture when it rains by pouring water on it with a watering can. His structure is made from a mix of clay and cement, and according to him, will survive for at least a few years in the rain. I want his sculpture to last forever, though, because it's so incredible.

At night, the sculpture can be lit up, somehow making it even more magical than it already is. I wish I could shrink down to the size of a little being that could live in this castle. You can watch his construction process in another video, which shows him adding fresh clay onto the sculpture, surrounded by the serene forest while he works.

