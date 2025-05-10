Stephen Miller emerges from crypt to propose suspending basic human rights by trashing habeas corpus

The Trump administration has decided to go full authoritarian-thirst-trap by considering the suspension of habeas corpus — you know, that pesky little legal right that's only been around since the Magna Carta.

As reported by CNN, Stephen Miller — Trump's personal Lord Voldemort minus the charm — confirmed they're "actively looking at" suspending this fundamental constitutional protection, saying it "depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not."

For those needing a refresher, habeas corpus is the right to challenge your detention in court, a cornerstone of Western law that predates indoor plumbing.

Miller, whose previous greatest hits include "Kids in Cages" and "Muslim Ban: The Remix," seems to think the Constitution is more of a suggestion box than actual law.

Constitutional scholars point out that habeas corpus can only be suspended during rebellion or invasion. But Miller — who probably spends his free time writing fan fiction about ICE raids — has a creative interpretation of what constitutes an "invasion."

The last time habeas corpus was suspended, we were fighting actual Confederates. But I suppose when you're a spray-tanned wannabe autocrat with delusions of adequacy, every day feels like Fort Sumter.

Chief Justice John Roberts, remembering that whole "separate but equal branches" thing from eighth-grade civics, felt compelled to remind everyone that courts exist for a reason. Revolutionary concept, truly.

